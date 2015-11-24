Huawei Nexus 6P

Huawei Nexus 6P specs

9,5
Scherm
Schermgrootte5.7 inch
Resolutie1440x2560
SchermtypeAmoled
Pixeldichtheid515 ppi
Aantal kleuren16 M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
ToetsenbordtypeTouchscreen
Processor
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 810 (MSN8994)
CPUARM Cortex A53 & Cortex A15
CPU coresOcta Core
CPU snelheid2 GHz
Grafische processorAdreno 430
Werkgeheugen3 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie12.3 megapixel
Camera's achterop1
Front-cameraresolutie8 megapixel
AutofocusJa
Diafragma2
FlitserJa
FlitstypeDual LED
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie3840 x 2160 (4K)
Frames per seconde30 fps
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit3450 mAh
TypeLithium-Polymer
Spreektijd23 uur
Stand-by tijd440 uur
ConnectorMicro-USB
Formaat
Lengte159 mm
Breedte78 mm
Dikte7 mm
Gewicht178 gram
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 6.0
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
4G (lte)Ja
4G+ (lte advanced)Ja
Frequentiebereik800, 850, 900, 1800, 1900, 2100, 2600 MHz
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
5GHz ondersteuningJa
NFCJa
BluetoothBluetooth 4.1
Features
Interne opslag32 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugengeen
Type simkaartNano sim
Trilfunctietrue
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
Proximity sensorJa
KompasJa
VingerafdrukscannerJa
Productkenmerken
ProductcodeNexus 6P
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
