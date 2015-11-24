Android Planet
|Scherm
|Schermgrootte
|5.7 inch
|Resolutie
|1440x2560
|Schermtype
|Amoled
|Pixeldichtheid
|515 ppi
|Aantal kleuren
|16 M
|Multitouch
|Ja
|Touchscreentechniek
|Capacitive
|Toetsenbordtype
|Touchscreen
|Processor
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 (MSN8994)
|CPU
|ARM Cortex A53 & Cortex A15
|CPU cores
|Octa Core
|CPU snelheid
|2 GHz
|Grafische processor
|Adreno 430
|Werkgeheugen
|3 GB
|Camera
|Cameraresolutie
|12.3 megapixel
|Camera's achterop
|1
|Front-cameraresolutie
|8 megapixel
|Autofocus
|Ja
|Diafragma
|2
|Flitser
|Ja
|Flitstype
|Dual LED
|Digitale zoom
|Ja
|Geo tagging
|Ja
|Gezichtherkenning
|Ja
|Video
|Video-opname
|Ja
|Videoresolutie
|3840 x 2160 (4K)
|Frames per seconde
|30 fps
|Audio
|Hoofdtelefoon aansluiting
|Ja
|Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)
|Ja
|Spraakcommando's
|Ja
|Accu
|Capaciteit
|3450 mAh
|Type
|Lithium-Polymer
|Spreektijd
|23 uur
|Stand-by tijd
|440 uur
|Connector
|Micro-USB
|Formaat
|Lengte
|159 mm
|Breedte
|78 mm
|Dikte
|7 mm
|Gewicht
|178 gram
|Software
|Besturingssysteem
|Android 6.0
|Verbindingen
|2G (edge, gprs)
|Ja
|3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)
|Ja
|4G (lte)
|Ja
|4G+ (lte advanced)
|Ja
|Frequentiebereik
|800, 850, 900, 1800, 1900, 2100, 2600 MHz
|WiFi aanwezig
|Ja
|WiFi (wlan)
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
|5GHz ondersteuning
|Ja
|NFC
|Ja
|Bluetooth
|Bluetooth 4.1
|Features
|Interne opslag
|32 GB
|Uitbreidbaar geheugen
|geen
|Type simkaart
|Nano sim
|Trilfunctie
|true
|Sensoren
|GPS
|Ja
|Accelerometer
|Ja
|Gyroscoop
|Ja
|Proximity sensor
|Ja
|Kompas
|Ja
|Vingerafdrukscanner
|Ja
|Productkenmerken
|Productcode
|Nexus 6P
|Fabrieksgarantie
|1 jaar
