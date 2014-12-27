Huawei P8 Lite

Huawei P8 Lite specs

Scherm
Schermgrootte5 inch
Resolutie720x1280
SchermtypeIPS LCD
Pixeldichtheid294 ppi
Aantal kleuren16M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
ToetsenbordtypeTouchscreen
Processor
ChipsetHiSilicon Kirin 620
CPUARM Cortex A53
CPU coresOcta Core
CPU snelheid1.2 GHz
Grafische processorARM Mali-450 MP4
Werkgeheugen2 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie13 megapixel
Camera's achterop1
Front-cameraresolutie5 megapixel
AutofocusJa
FlitserJa
FlitstypeLED
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie1920 x 1080 (Full-HD)
Frames per seconde30 fps
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
FM-radioJa
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit2200 mAh
TypeLithium-Ion
Spreektijd11 uur
Stand-by tijd380 uur
ConnectorMicro-USB
Formaat
Lengte143 mm
Breedte71 mm
Dikte8 mm
Gewicht131 gram
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 5.0
Laatste OSAndroid 6.0
UserinterfaceEmotion 3.1
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
4G (lte)Ja
Frequentiebereik800, 1800, 2600 MHz
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
5GHz ondersteuningJa
NFCJa
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
Features
Interne opslag16 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugentot 128 GB
Type simkaartMicro sim
Trilfunctietrue
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
Proximity sensorJa
KompasJa
Productkenmerken
ProductcodeP8 Lite
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
