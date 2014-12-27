Huawei Y360

Huawei Y360 specs

Scherm
Schermgrootte4 inch
Resolutie480x854
SchermtypeLCD
Pixeldichtheid245 ppi
Aantal kleuren16M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
ToetsenbordtypeTouchscreen
Processor
ChipsetMediaTek MT6582
CPUARM Cortex A7
CPU coresQuad Core
CPU snelheid1.2 GHz
Grafische processorARM Mali-400 MP2
Werkgeheugen0.5 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie5 megapixel
Camera's achterop1
Front-cameraresolutie2 megapixel
AutofocusJa
FlitserJa
FlitstypeLED
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie1280 x 720 (HD)
Frames per seconde30 fps
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
FM-radioJa
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
VervangbaarJa
Capaciteit1730 mAh
TypeLithium-Polymer
Spreektijd6,4 uur
Stand-by tijd280 uur
ConnectorMicro-USB
Formaat
Lengte123 mm
Breedte64 mm
Dikte11 mm
Gewicht118 gram
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 4.4
UserinterfaceEmotion
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
Frequentiebereik850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
5GHz ondersteuningJa
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
Features
Interne opslag4 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugentot 32 GB
Type simkaartMini sim
Dual simJa
Trilfunctietrue
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
Proximity sensorJa
KompasJa
BarometerJa
Productkenmerken
ProductcodeY360
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
