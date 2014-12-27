Huawei Y5

Huawei Y5 specs

Scherm
Schermgrootte4.5 inch
Resolutie480x854
SchermtypeLCD
Pixeldichtheid168 ppi
Aantal kleuren16 M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
ToetsenbordtypeTouchscreen
Processor
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 410 (8916)
CPU coresQuad Core
CPU snelheid1.4 GHz
Werkgeheugen1 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie5 megapixel
Camera's achterop1
Front-cameraresolutie2 megapixel
AutofocusJa
FlitserJa
FlitstypeLED
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie1280 x 720 (HD)
Frames per seconde30 fps
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
FM-radioJa
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit2000 mAh
TypeLithium-Ion
ConnectorMicro-USB
Formaat
Lengte135 mm
Breedte70 mm
Dikte10 mm
Gewicht150 gram
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 5.1
UserinterfaceEmotion
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
4G (lte)Ja
Frequentiebereik850, 900, 1800, 1900, 2100, 2600 MHz
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 g/n
5GHz ondersteuningJa
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
Features
Interne opslag4 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugentot 32 GB
Type simkaartMicro sim
Dual simJa
Trilfunctietrue
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
Proximity sensorJa
KompasJa
Productkenmerken
ProductcodeY5
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
Menu
Nieuws Tips Apps Reviews Spotlights Video's
Over ons Contact Adverteren