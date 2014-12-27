LG G Pad 8.3

LG G Pad 8.3 specs

Scherm
Schermgrootte8.3 inch
Resolutie1280x1920
Pixeldichtheid273 ppi
Aantal kleuren16M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
Processor
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 600 (APQ8064T)
CPUKrait 300
CPU coresQuad Core
CPU snelheid1.7 GHz
Grafische processorAdreno 320
Werkgeheugen2.0 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie5.0 megapixel
Camera's achterop2
Front-cameraresolutie1.3 megapixel
AutofocusJa
StabilisatieJa
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie1920 x 1080 (Full-HD)
Frames per seconde30 fps
HDMI-aansluitingJa
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit4600 mAh
TypeLithium-Polymer
Spreektijd13 uur
Stand-by tijd708 uur
ConnectorMicro-USB
Formaat
Lengte217.0 mm
Breedte127.0 mm
Dikte8.0 mm
Gewicht338 gram
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 4.2
Laatste OSAndroid 5.0
UserinterfaceOptimus
Verbindingen
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n
5GHz ondersteuningJa
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
InfraroodJa
Features
Interne opslag16 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugenmicroSD tot 64 GB
Trilfunctie1
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
KompasJa
Productkenmerken
ProductcodeV500
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
Aangekondigd2013-09-01
Releasedatum2013-10-01
Menu
Nieuws Tips Apps Reviews Spotlights Video's
Over ons Contact Adverteren