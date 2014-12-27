LG G Pad

LG G Pad specs

Scherm
Schermgrootte7.0 inch
Resolutie800x1280
Pixeldichtheid216 ppi
Aantal kleuren16M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
Processor
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 400 (8226)
CPUARM Cortex A7
CPU coresQuad Core
CPU snelheid1.2 GHz
Grafische processorAdreno 305
Werkgeheugen1.0 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie3.15 megapixel
Camera's achterop2
Front-cameraresolutie1.3 megapixel
AutofocusJa
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie720 x 480
Frames per seconde30 fps
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit4000 mAh
TypeLithium-Ion
ConnectorMicro-USB
Formaat
Lengte190.0 mm
Breedte114.0 mm
Dikte10.0 mm
Gewicht293 gram
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 4.4
Laatste OSAndroid 5.0
UserinterfaceOptimus
Verbindingen
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
InfraroodJa
Features
Interne opslag8 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugenmicroSD tot 64 GB
Trilfunctie1
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
KompasJa
Productkenmerken
ProductcodeV400
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
Aangekondigd2014-05-01
Releasedatum2014-07-01
