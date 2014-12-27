Android Planet
Gratis - Google Play
Download
|Scherm
|Schermgrootte
|7.0 inch
|Resolutie
|800x1280
|Pixeldichtheid
|216 ppi
|Aantal kleuren
|16M
|Multitouch
|Ja
|Touchscreentechniek
|Capacitive
|Processor
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 (8226)
|CPU
|ARM Cortex A7
|CPU cores
|Quad Core
|CPU snelheid
|1.2 GHz
|Grafische processor
|Adreno 305
|Werkgeheugen
|1.0 GB
|Camera
|Cameraresolutie
|3.15 megapixel
|Camera's achterop
|2
|Front-cameraresolutie
|1.3 megapixel
|Autofocus
|Ja
|Digitale zoom
|Ja
|Geo tagging
|Ja
|Video
|Video-opname
|Ja
|Videoresolutie
|720 x 480
|Frames per seconde
|30 fps
|Audio
|Hoofdtelefoon aansluiting
|Ja
|Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)
|Ja
|Spraakcommando's
|Ja
|Accu
|Capaciteit
|4000 mAh
|Type
|Lithium-Ion
|Connector
|Micro-USB
|Formaat
|Lengte
|190.0 mm
|Breedte
|114.0 mm
|Dikte
|10.0 mm
|Gewicht
|293 gram
|Software
|Besturingssysteem
|Android 4.4
|Laatste OS
|Android 5.0
|Userinterface
|Optimus
|Verbindingen
|WiFi aanwezig
|Ja
|WiFi (wlan)
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n
|Bluetooth
|Bluetooth 4.0
|Infrarood
|Ja
|Features
|Interne opslag
|8 GB
|Uitbreidbaar geheugen
|microSD tot 64 GB
|Trilfunctie
|1
|Sensoren
|GPS
|Ja
|Accelerometer
|Ja
|Kompas
|Ja
|Productkenmerken
|Productcode
|V400
|Fabrieksgarantie
|1 jaar
|Aangekondigd
|2014-05-01
|Releasedatum
|2014-07-01