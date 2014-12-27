LG L Fino

LG L Fino specs

Scherm
Schermgrootte4.5 inch
Resolutie480x800
SchermtypeIPS LCD
Pixeldichtheid207 ppi
Aantal kleuren16M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
ToetsenbordtypeTouchscreen
Processor
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 400
CPUARM Cortex A7
CPU coresQuad Core
CPU snelheid1.2 GHz
Grafische processorAdreno 302
Werkgeheugen1 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie8 megapixel
Camera's achterop1
Front-cameraresolutie0.3 megapixel
AutofocusJa
FlitserJa
FlitstypeLED
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie1920 x 1080 (Full-HD)
Frames per seconde30 fps
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
FM-radioJa
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
VervangbaarJa
Capaciteit1900 mAh
TypeLithium-Ion
Spreektijd15 uur
Stand-by tijd345 uur
ConnectorMicro-USB
Formaat
Lengte128 mm
Breedte68 mm
Dikte12 mm
Gewicht145 gram
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 4.4
UserinterfaceOptimus
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
Frequentiebereik850, 900, 1800, 1900, 2100 MHz
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
NFCJa
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
Features
Interne opslag4 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugentot 32 GB
Type simkaartMicro sim
Trilfunctietrue
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
Proximity sensorJa
KompasJa
Productkenmerken
ProductcodeD290N
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
Menu
Nieuws Tips Apps Reviews Spotlights Video's
Over ons Contact Adverteren