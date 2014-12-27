LG Optimus Black

LG Optimus Black specs

Scherm
Schermgrootte4 inch
Resolutie480x800
SchermtypeIPS LCD
Pixeldichtheid233 ppi
Aantal kleuren16 M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
ToetsenbordtypeTouchscreen
Processor
ChipsetTexas Instruments OMAP 3630
CPUARM Cortex A8
CPU coresSingle Core
CPU snelheid1 GHz
Grafische processorPowerVR SGX530
Werkgeheugen0.5 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie5 megapixel
Camera's achterop1
Front-cameraresolutie2 megapixel
AutofocusJa
FlitserJa
FlitstypeLED
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie1280 x 720 (HD)
Frames per seconde30 fps
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
FM-radioJa
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
VervangbaarJa
Capaciteit1500 mAh
TypeLithium-Ion
Spreektijd6 uur
Stand-by tijd350 uur
ConnectorMicro-USB
Formaat
Lengte122 mm
Breedte64 mm
Dikte9 mm
Gewicht109 gram
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 2.2
Laatste OSAndroid 4.0
UserinterfaceOptimus
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
Frequentiebereik850, 900, 1800, 1900, 2100 MHz
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
BluetoothBluetooth 2.1 + EDR
Features
Interne opslag1 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugentot 32 GB
Type simkaartStandaard sim
Trilfunctietrue
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
Proximity sensorJa
KompasJa
Productkenmerken
ProductcodeP970
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
