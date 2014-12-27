LG Optimus L7 II

LG Optimus L7 II specs

Scherm
Schermgrootte4.3 inch
Resolutie480x800
SchermtypeIPS LCD
Pixeldichtheid217 ppi
Aantal kleuren16M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
ToetsenbordtypeTouchscreen
Processor
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon S4 Play (MSM8225)
CPUARM Cortex A5
CPU coresDual Core
CPU snelheid1 GHz
Grafische processorAdreno 203
Werkgeheugen0.75 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie8 megapixel
Camera's achterop1
Front-cameraresolutie0.3 megapixel
AutofocusJa
Diafragma2
FlitserJa
FlitstypeLED
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie1280 x 720 (HD)
Frames per seconde30 fps
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
FM-radioJa
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
VervangbaarJa
Capaciteit2460 mAh
TypeLithium-Ion
Spreektijd12 uur
Stand-by tijd800 uur
ConnectorMicro-USB
Formaat
Lengte121.5 mm
Breedte66.6 mm
Dikte9.7 mm
Gewicht118 gram
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 4.1
Laatste OSAndroid 4.4
UserinterfaceLG Optimus UI
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
Frequentiebereik900, 1900, 2100 MHz
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
NFCJa
BluetoothBluetooth 3.0
Features
Interne opslag4 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugentot 32 GB
Type simkaartMicro sim
Trilfunctietrue
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
Proximity sensorJa
KompasJa
Productkenmerken
ProductcodeP710
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
