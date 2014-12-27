LG Optimus L9 II

LG Optimus L9 II specs

Scherm
Schermgrootte4.7 inch
Resolutie720x1280
SchermtypeIPS LCD
Pixeldichtheid312 ppi
Aantal kleuren16 M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
ToetsenbordtypeTouchscreen
Processor
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 400 (8230AB)
CPUKrait 300
CPU coresDual Core
CPU snelheid1.4 GHz
Grafische processorAdreno 305
Werkgeheugen1 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie8 megapixel
Camera's achterop1
Front-cameraresolutie1.3 megapixel
AutofocusJa
Diafragma2
FlitserJa
FlitstypeLED
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie1920 x 1080 (Full-HD)
Frames per seconde30 fps
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
FM-radioJa
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
VervangbaarJa
Capaciteit2150 mAh
TypeLithium-Ion
Spreektijd11 uur
Stand-by tijd480 uur
ConnectorMicro-USB
Formaat
Lengte128 mm
Breedte66 mm
Dikte9 mm
Gewicht120 gram
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 4.1
Laatste OSAndroid 4.4
UserinterfaceOptimus
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
Frequentiebereik850, 900, 1800, 1900, 2100 MHz
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
NFCJa
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
Features
Interne opslag8 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugentot 32 GB
Type simkaartStandaard sim
Trilfunctietrue
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
Proximity sensorJa
KompasJa
Productkenmerken
ProductcodeD605
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
Menu
Nieuws Tips Apps Reviews Spotlights Video's
Over ons Contact Adverteren