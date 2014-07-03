Motorola Moto E

Motorola Moto E specs

7
Scherm
Schermgrootte4.3 inch
Resolutie540x960
SchermtypeLCD
Pixeldichtheid256 ppi
Aantal kleuren16M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
ToetsenbordtypeTouchscreen
Processor
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 200 (8210)
CPUARM Cortex A7
CPU coresDual Core
CPU snelheid1.2 GHz
Grafische processorAdreno 302
Werkgeheugen1 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie5 megapixel
Camera's achterop1
FlitstypeNo Flash
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie800 x 480
Frames per seconde30 fps
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
FM-radioJa
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit1980 mAh
TypeLithium-Ion
Spreektijd9 uur
Stand-by tijd300 uur
ConnectorMicro-USB
Formaat
Lengte125 mm
Breedte65 mm
Dikte12 mm
Gewicht142 gram
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 4.4
Laatste OSAndroid 4.4
UserinterfaceGoogle Standard UI
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
Frequentiebereik850, 900, 1800, 1900, 2100 MHz
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
Features
Interne opslag4 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugentot 32 GB
Type simkaartMicro sim
Trilfunctietrue
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
Proximity sensorJa
Productkenmerken
ProductcodeXT1021
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
