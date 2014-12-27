Motorola Moto Z

Motorola Moto Z specs

Scherm
Schermgrootte5.5 inch
Resolutie1440x2560
SchermtypeAmoled
Pixeldichtheid535 ppi
Aantal kleuren16M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
ToetsenbordtypeTouchscreen
Processor
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 820 (MSN8996)
CPUKryo
CPU coresQuad Core
CPU snelheid2.15 GHz
Grafische processorAdreno 530
Werkgeheugen4 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie13 megapixel
Camera's achterop1
Front-cameraresolutie5 megapixel
AutofocusJa
Diafragma1,8
FlitserJa
FlitstypeDual LED
StabilisatieJa
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie4096 x 2160 (4K)
Frames per seconde60 fps
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit2600 mAh
TypeLithium-Ion
ConnectorUSB-C
Formaat
Lengte153 mm
Breedte75 mm
Dikte5 mm
Gewicht136 gram
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 6.0
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
4G (lte)Ja
4G+ (lte advanced)Ja
Frequentiebereik850, 900, 1700, 1800, 1900, 2100, 2600 MHz
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
5GHz ondersteuningJa
NFCJa
BluetoothBluetooth 4.1
Features
Interne opslag32 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugentot 256 GB
Type simkaartNano sim
Trilfunctietrue
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
Proximity sensorJa
KompasJa
VingerafdrukscannerJa
Productkenmerken
ProductcodeMoto Z
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
Aangekondigd2016-06-09
Releasedatum2016-09-30
