Motorola Moto Z2 Play

Motorola Moto Z2 Play specs

Scherm
Schermgrootte5.5 inch
Resolutie1920x1080
SchermtypeSuper Amoled
Pixeldichtheid401 ppi
Aantal kleuren16M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
ToetsenbordtypeTouchscreen
Processor
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 626 (8953-Pro)
CPUARM Cortex A53
CPU coresOcta Core
CPU snelheid2.2 GHz
Grafische processorAdreno 506
Werkgeheugen3 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie12 megapixel
Camera's achterop1
Front-cameraresolutie5 megapixel
AutofocusJa
DiafragmaF/1.7
FlitserJa
FlitstypeDual LED
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie3840 x 2160 (4K)
Frames per seconde30 fps
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
FM-radioJa
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit3000 mAh
TypeLithium-Ion
Spreektijd30 uur
ConnectorUSB-C
Formaat
Lengte156.2 mm
Breedte76.2 mm
Dikte6 mm
Gewicht145 gram
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 7.1
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
4G (lte)Ja
Frequentiebereik850, 900, 1800, 1900, 2100 MHz
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
5GHz ondersteuningJa
NFCJa
BluetoothBluetooth 4.2
Features
Interne opslag32 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugenmicroSD tot 256 GB
TrilfunctieJa
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
Proximity sensorJa
KompasJa
VingerafdrukscannerJa
Productkenmerken
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
Scherm
Schermgrootte5.5 inch
Resolutie1920x1080
SchermtypeSuper Amoled
Pixeldichtheid401 ppi
Aantal kleuren16M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
ToetsenbordtypeTouchscreen
Processor
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 626 (8953-Pro)
CPUARM Cortex A53
CPU coresOcta Core
CPU snelheid2.2 GHz
Grafische processorAdreno 506
Werkgeheugen3 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie12 megapixel
Camera's achterop1
Front-cameraresolutie5 megapixel
AutofocusJa
DiafragmaF/1.7
FlitserJa
FlitstypeDual LED
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie3840 x 2160 (4K)
Frames per seconde30 fps
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
FM-radioJa
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit3000 mAh
TypeLithium-Ion
Spreektijd30 uur
ConnectorUSB-C
Formaat
Lengte156.2 mm
Breedte76.2 mm
Dikte6 mm
Gewicht145 gram
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 7.1
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
4G (lte)Ja
Frequentiebereik850, 900, 1800, 1900, 2100 MHz
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
5GHz ondersteuningJa
NFCJa
BluetoothBluetooth 4.2
Features
Interne opslag64 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugenmicroSD tot 256 GB
Dual simJa
TrilfunctieJa
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
Proximity sensorJa
KompasJa
VingerafdrukscannerJa
Productkenmerken
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
