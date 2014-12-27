Motorola One Hyper

Motorola One Hyper specs

Scherm
Schermgrootte6.5 inch
Resolutie2340x1080
SchermtypeIPS LCD
Pixeldichtheid396 ppi
Aantal kleuren16M
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
ToetsenbordtypeTouchscreen
Processor
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 675 (SDM675)
CPU coresOcta Core
CPU snelheid2 GHz
Grafische processorAdreno 610
Werkgeheugen4 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie64 megapixel
Camera's achterop2
Front-cameraresolutie32 megapixel
AutofocusJa
DiafragmaF/1.8
FlitserJa
FlitstypeLED
StabilisatieJa
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie3840 x 2160 (4K)
Frames per seconde30 fps
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
FM-radioJa
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit4000 mAh
TypeLithium-Polymer
ConnectorUSB-C
Formaat
Lengte161.8 mm
Breedte76.6 mm
Dikte8.9 mm
Gewicht210 gram
SpatwaterdichtJa
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 10
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
4G (lte)Ja
4G+ (lte advanced)Ja
Frequentiebereik800, 850, 900, 1800, 1900, 2100, 2600 MHz
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
5GHz ondersteuningJa
NFCJa
BluetoothBluetooth 5.0
Features
Interne opslag128 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugenmicroSD tot 512 GB
Type simkaartNano sim
Dual simJa
TrilfunctieJa
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
Proximity sensorJa
KompasJa
VingerafdrukscannerJa
Productkenmerken
Aangekondigd2019-12-04
Releasedatum2020-01-15
