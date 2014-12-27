Nokia 2.2

Nokia 2.2 specs

Scherm
Schermgrootte5.71 inch
Resolutie1520x720
SchermtypeIPS LCD
Pixeldichtheid295 ppi
Aantal kleuren16M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
ToetsenbordtypeTouchscreen
Processor
ChipsetMediatek MT6761 Helio A22
CPUARM Cortex A53
CPU coresOcta Core
CPU snelheid2 GHz
Grafische processorPowerVR GE8320
Werkgeheugen3 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie13 megapixel
Front-cameraresolutie5 megapixel
AutofocusJa
DiafragmaF/2.2
FlitserJa
FlitstypeLED
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie1920 x 1080 (Full-HD)
Frames per seconde30 fps
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
FM-radioJa
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit3000 mAh
TypeLithium-Ion
ConnectorMicro-USB
Formaat
Lengte146 mm
Breedte70.6 mm
Dikte9.3 mm
Gewicht153 gram
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 9.0
UserinterfaceAndroid One
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
4G (lte)Ja
Frequentiebereik800, 850, 900, 1800, 1900, 2100, 2600 MHz
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
BluetoothBluetooth 4.2
Features
Interne opslag2 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugenmicroSD tot 256 GB
Type simkaartNano sim
Dual simJa
TrilfunctieJa
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
Proximity sensorJa
Productkenmerken
