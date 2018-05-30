Nokia 3.1

Nokia 3.1 specs

7
Scherm
Schermgrootte5.2 inch
Resolutie1440x720
SchermtypeIPS LCD
Pixeldichtheid310 ppi
Aantal kleuren16M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
ToetsenbordtypeTouchscreen
Processor
ChipsetMediaTek MT6750
CPUARM Cortex A53
CPU coresOcta Core
CPU snelheid1.5 GHz
Grafische processorARM Mali-T830MP2
Werkgeheugen2 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie13 megapixel
Camera's achterop1
Front-cameraresolutie8 megapixel
AutofocusJa
Diafragmaf/2.0
FlitserJa
FlitstypeLED
Geo taggingJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie1280 x 720 (HD)
Frames per seconde30 fps
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
FM-radioJa
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit2990 mAh
TypeLithium-Ion
ConnectorMicro-USB
Formaat
Lengte146.3 mm
Breedte68.7 mm
Dikte8.7 mm
Gewicht138 gram
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 8.0
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
4G (lte)Ja
Frequentiebereik800, 850, 900, 1800, 1900, 2100, 2600 MHz
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n
BluetoothBluetooth 4.2
Features
Interne opslag16 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugenmicroSD tot 256 GB
Type simkaartNano sim
Dual simJa
TrilfunctieJa
Sensoren
GPSJa
GyroscoopJa
Productkenmerken
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
Aangekondigd2018-05-29
Schermgrootte5.2 inch
Resolutie1440x720
SchermtypeIPS LCD
Pixeldichtheid310 ppi
Aantal kleuren16M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
ToetsenbordtypeTouchscreen
Processor
ChipsetMediaTek MT6750
CPUARM Cortex A53
CPU coresOcta Core
CPU snelheid1.5 GHz
Grafische processorARM Mali-T830MP2
Werkgeheugen2 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie13 megapixel
Camera's achterop1
Front-cameraresolutie8 megapixel
AutofocusJa
Diafragmaf/2.0
FlitserJa
FlitstypeLED
Geo taggingJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie1280 x 720 (HD)
Frames per seconde30 fps
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
FM-radioJa
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit2990 mAh
TypeLithium-Ion
ConnectorMicro-USB
Formaat
Lengte146.3 mm
Breedte68.7 mm
Dikte8.7 mm
Gewicht138 gram
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 8.0
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
4G (lte)Ja
Frequentiebereik800, 850, 900, 1800, 1900, 2100, 2600 MHz
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n
BluetoothBluetooth 4.2
Features
Interne opslag32 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugenmicroSD tot 256 GB
Type simkaartNano sim
Dual simJa
TrilfunctieJa
Sensoren
GPSJa
GyroscoopJa
Productkenmerken
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
Aangekondigd2018-05-29
Releasedatum2018-08-01
