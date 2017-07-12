Nokia 3 Android

Nokia 3 specs

7
Scherm
Schermgrootte5 inch
Resolutie1280x720
SchermtypeIPS LCD
Pixeldichtheid282 ppi
Aantal kleuren16M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
ToetsenbordtypeTouchscreen
Processor
ChipsetMediaTek MT6737
CPU coresQuad Core
CPU snelheid1.4 GHz
Werkgeheugen2 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie8 megapixel
Camera's achterop1
Front-cameraresolutie8 megapixel
AutofocusJa
Diafragma2
FlitserJa
FlitstypeLED
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie1920 x 1080 (Full-HD)
Frames per seconde30 fps
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
FM-radioJa
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit2630 mAh
ConnectorMicro-USB
Formaat
Lengte71.4 mm
Breedte143.4 mm
Dikte8.5 mm
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 7.0
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
4G (lte)Ja
Frequentiebereik800, 850, 900, 1800, 1900, 2100, 2300, 2500, 2600 MHz
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n
BluetoothBluetooth 4.1
Features
Interne opslag16 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugenmicroSD tot 128 GB
Type simkaartNano sim
Dual simJa
TrilfunctieJa
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
Proximity sensorJa
Productkenmerken
Aangekondigd2017-02-26
Releasedatum2017-07-10
Menu
Nieuws Tips Apps Reviews Spotlights Video's
Over ons Contact Adverteren