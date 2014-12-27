Nokia N1

Nokia N1 specs

Scherm
Schermgrootte7.9 inch
Resolutie1536x2560
Pixeldichtheid324 ppi
Aantal kleuren16M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
Processor
ChipsetIntel Atom Z3580
CPU coresQuad Core
CPU snelheid2.3 GHz
Grafische processorPowerVR G6430
Werkgeheugen2.0 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie8.0 megapixel
Camera's achterop2
Front-cameraresolutie5.0 megapixel
AutofocusJa
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie1920 x 1080 (Full-HD)
Frames per seconde30 fps
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit5300 mAh
TypeLithium-Ion
ConnectorMicro-USB
Formaat
Lengte200.0 mm
Breedte139.0 mm
Dikte7.0 mm
Gewicht318 gram
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 5.0
Laatste OSAndroid 5.0
Verbindingen
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
5GHz ondersteuningJa
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
Features
Interne opslag32 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugenGeen
Trilfunctie1
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
KompasJa
Productkenmerken
ProductcodeN1
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
Aangekondigd2014-11-01
Releasedatum2015-01-01
