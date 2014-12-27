Nvidia Shield K1

Nvidia Shield K1 specs

Scherm
Schermgrootte8.0 inch
Resolutie1280x1920
Pixeldichtheid283 ppi
Aantal kleuren16M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
Stylus meegeleverdJa
Stylus ondersteundJa
Processor
ChipsetNvidia Tegra K1
CPUARM Cortex A15
CPU coresQuad Core
CPU snelheid2.2 GHz
Grafische processorNvidia GeForce ULP
Werkgeheugen2.0 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie5.0 megapixel
Camera's achterop2
Front-cameraresolutie5.0 megapixel
AutofocusJa
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie1920 x 1080 (Full-HD)
Frames per seconde30 fps
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit5200 mAh
TypeLithium-Ion
ConnectorMicro-USB
Formaat
Lengte221.0 mm
Breedte126.0 mm
Dikte9.0 mm
Gewicht356 gram
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 5.0
Laatste OSAndroid 6.0
Verbindingen
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
Features
Interne opslag16 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugenmicroSD tot 256 GB
Trilfunctie1
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
KompasJa
Productkenmerken
ProductcodeShield K1
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
Aangekondigd2015-11-01
Releasedatum2015-11-01
