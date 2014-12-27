Android Planet
Gratis - Google Play
Download
|Scherm
|Schermgrootte
|8.0 inch
|Resolutie
|1280x1920
|Pixeldichtheid
|283 ppi
|Aantal kleuren
|16M
|Multitouch
|Ja
|Touchscreentechniek
|Capacitive
|Stylus meegeleverd
|Ja
|Stylus ondersteund
|Ja
|Processor
|Chipset
|Nvidia Tegra 4i
|CPU
|ARM Cortex A15
|CPU cores
|Quad Core
|CPU snelheid
|2.2 GHz
|Grafische processor
|Nvidia GeForce ULP
|Werkgeheugen
|2.0 GB
|Camera
|Cameraresolutie
|5.0 megapixel
|Camera's achterop
|2
|Front-cameraresolutie
|5.0 megapixel
|Autofocus
|Ja
|Digitale zoom
|Ja
|Geo tagging
|Ja
|Gezichtherkenning
|Ja
|Video
|Video-opname
|Ja
|Videoresolutie
|1920 x 1080 (Full-HD)
|Audio
|Hoofdtelefoon aansluiting
|Ja
|Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)
|Ja
|Spraakcommando's
|Ja
|Accu
|Capaciteit
|5400 mAh
|Type
|Lithium-Ion
|Spreektijd
|10 uur
|Connector
|Micro-USB
|Formaat
|Lengte
|221.0 mm
|Breedte
|126.0 mm
|Dikte
|9.0 mm
|Gewicht
|390 gram
|Software
|Besturingssysteem
|Android 5.0
|Laatste OS
|Android 6.0
|Verbindingen
|WiFi aanwezig
|Ja
|WiFi (wlan)
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n
|Bluetooth
|Bluetooth 4.0
|Features
|Interne opslag
|16 GB
|Uitbreidbaar geheugen
|microSD tot 32 GB
|Trilfunctie
|1
|Sensoren
|GPS
|Ja
|Accelerometer
|Ja
|Gyroscoop
|Ja
|Kompas
|Ja
|Productkenmerken
|Fabrieksgarantie
|1 jaar
|Aangekondigd
|2014-07-01
|Releasedatum
|2014-07-01