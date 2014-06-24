OnePlus One

OnePlus One specs

9
Scherm
Schermgrootte5.5 inch
Resolutie1080x1920
SchermtypeLCD
Pixeldichtheid401 ppi
Aantal kleuren16 M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
ToetsenbordtypeTouchscreen
Processor
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 801 (8974AB)
CPUKrait 400
CPU coresQuad Core
CPU snelheid2.5 GHz
Grafische processorAdreno 330
Werkgeheugen3 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie13 megapixel
Camera's achterop1
Front-cameraresolutie5 megapixel
AutofocusJa
Diafragma2
FlitserJa
FlitstypeDual LED
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie3840 x 2160 (4K)
Frames per seconde120 fps
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit3100 mAh
TypeLithium-Polymer
ConnectorMicro-USB
Formaat
Lengte153 mm
Breedte76 mm
Dikte8.9 mm
Gewicht162 gram
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 4.4
Laatste OSAndroid 6.0
UserinterfaceOxygen 2.1.2
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
4G (lte)Ja
Frequentiebereik850, 900, 1800, 1900, 2100, 2300, 2600 MHz
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n
5GHz ondersteuningJa
NFCJa
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
Features
Interne opslag16 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugengeen
Type simkaartMicro sim
Trilfunctietrue
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
Proximity sensorJa
KompasJa
Productkenmerken
ProductcodeOne
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
