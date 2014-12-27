Oppo R1

Oppo R1 specs

Scherm
Schermgrootte5 inch
Resolutie720x1280
SchermtypeIPS LCD
Pixeldichtheid294 ppi
Aantal kleuren16 M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
ToetsenbordtypeTouchscreen
Processor
ChipsetMediaTek MT6582
CPUARM Cortex A7
CPU coresQuad Core
CPU snelheid1.3 GHz
Grafische processorARM Mali-400 MP2
Werkgeheugen1 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie8 megapixel
Camera's achterop1
Front-cameraresolutie5 megapixel
AutofocusJa
Diafragma2
FlitserJa
FlitstypeLED
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie1920 x 1080 (Full-HD)
Frames per seconde30 fps
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
FM-radioJa
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit2410 mAh
TypeLithium-Ion
ConnectorMicro-USB
Formaat
Lengte143 mm
Breedte71 mm
Dikte7 mm
Gewicht140 gram
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 4.2
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
Frequentiebereik800, 850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
Features
Interne opslag16 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugengeen
Type simkaartMicro sim
Dual simJa
Trilfunctietrue
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
Proximity sensorJa
KompasJa
Productkenmerken
ProductcodeR1
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
