Oppo R819

Oppo R819 specs

Scherm
Schermgrootte4.7 inch
Resolutie720x1280
SchermtypeIPS LCD
Pixeldichtheid312 ppi
Aantal kleuren16 M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
ToetsenbordtypeTouchscreen
Processor
ChipsetMediaTek MT6589
CPUARM Cortex A7
CPU coresQuad Core
CPU snelheid1.2 GHz
Grafische processorPowerVR SGX544
Werkgeheugen1 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie8 megapixel
Camera's achterop1
Front-cameraresolutie1.9 megapixel
AutofocusJa
Diafragma2
FlitserJa
FlitstypeLED
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie1920 x 1080 (Full-HD)
Frames per seconde30 fps
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
FM-radioJa
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit2000 mAh
TypeLithium-Ion
ConnectorMicro-USB
Formaat
Lengte136.5 mm
Breedte68 mm
Dikte7.3 mm
Gewicht110 gram
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 2.1
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
Frequentiebereik850, 900, 1800, 1900, 2100 MHz
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
BluetoothBluetooth 3.0
Features
Interne opslag16 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugengeen
Type simkaartMicro sim
Dual simJa
Trilfunctietrue
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
Proximity sensorJa
KompasJa
Productkenmerken
ProductcodeR819
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
