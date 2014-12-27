Samsung Galaxy Core Advance

Scherm
Schermgrootte4.7 inch
Resolutie480x800
SchermtypeTFT
Pixeldichtheid199 ppi
Aantal kleuren16 M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
ToetsenbordtypeTouchscreen
Processor
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 400
CPUKrait 200
CPU coresDual Core
CPU snelheid1.2 GHz
Grafische processorAdreno 305
Werkgeheugen1 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie5 megapixel
Camera's achterop1
Front-cameraresolutie0.3 megapixel
AutofocusJa
Diafragma2
FlitserJa
FlitstypeLED
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie720 x 480
Frames per seconde30 fps
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
FM-radioJa
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
VervangbaarJa
Capaciteit2000 mAh
TypeLithium-Ion
ConnectorMicro-USB
Formaat
Lengte133 mm
Breedte71 mm
Dikte10 mm
Gewicht145 gram
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 4.2
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
Frequentiebereik850, 900, 1800, 1900, 2100 MHz
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
Features
Interne opslag8 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugentot 64 GB
Type simkaartMicro sim
Trilfunctietrue
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
Proximity sensorJa
KompasJa
Productkenmerken
ProductcodeGalaxy Core Advance
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
