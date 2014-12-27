Samsung Galaxy Core Duos

Samsung Galaxy Core Duos specs

Scherm
Schermgrootte4.3 inch
Resolutie480x800
SchermtypeTFT
Pixeldichtheid217 ppi
Aantal kleuren16 M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
ToetsenbordtypeTouchscreen
Processor
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon S4 Play (MSM8225)
CPUARM Cortex A5
CPU coresDual Core
CPU snelheid1.2 GHz
Grafische processorAdreno 203
Werkgeheugen1 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie5 megapixel
Camera's achterop1
AutofocusJa
FlitserJa
FlitstypeLED
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie800 x 480
Frames per seconde30 fps
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
FM-radioJa
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
VervangbaarJa
Capaciteit1800 mAh
TypeLithium-Ion
Spreektijd14 uur
Stand-by tijd500 uur
ConnectorMicro-USB
Formaat
Lengte129 mm
Breedte68 mm
Dikte9 mm
Gewicht124 gram
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 4.1
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
Frequentiebereik850, 900, 1800, 1900, 2100 MHz
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
BluetoothBluetooth 3.0
Features
Interne opslag8 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugentot 64 GB
Type simkaartMicro sim
Dual simJa
Trilfunctietrue
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
Proximity sensorJa
KompasJa
Productkenmerken
ProductcodeGalaxy Core Duos
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
