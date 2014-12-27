Samsung Galaxy J1 Ace

Samsung Galaxy J1 Ace specs

Scherm
Schermgrootte4.3 inch
Resolutie480x800
SchermtypeTFT
Pixeldichtheid217 ppi
Aantal kleuren16 M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
ToetsenbordtypeTouchscreen
Processor
ChipsetMarvell PXA1908
CPUARM Cortex A53
CPU coresQuad Core
CPU snelheid1.5 GHz
Grafische processorVivante GC7000
Werkgeheugen1 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie5 megapixel
Camera's achterop1
AutofocusJa
FlitserJa
FlitstypeLED
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie720 x 480
Frames per seconde30 fps
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
FM-radioJa
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
VervangbaarJa
Capaciteit1900 mAh
TypeLithium-Ion
Spreektijd10 uur
ConnectorMicro-USB
Formaat
Lengte130 mm
Breedte67 mm
Dikte9.5 mm
Gewicht131 gram
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 5.1
UserinterfaceTouchWiz
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
4G (lte)Ja
Frequentiebereik700, 800, 850, 900, 1700, 1800, 1900, 2100, 2600 MHz
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
Features
Interne opslag4 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugentot 32 GB
Type simkaartStandaard sim
Dual simJa
Trilfunctietrue
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
Proximity sensorJa
KompasJa
Productkenmerken
ProductcodeGalaxy J1 Ace
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
Menu
Nieuws Tips Apps Reviews Spotlights Video's
Over ons Contact Adverteren