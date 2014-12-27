Samsung Galaxy K Zoom

Samsung Galaxy K Zoom specs

Scherm
Schermgrootte4.8 inch
Resolutie720x1280
SchermtypeSuper Amoled
Pixeldichtheid306 ppi
Aantal kleuren16M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
ToetsenbordtypeTouchscreen
Processor
ChipsetSamsung Exynos 5 Hexa 5260
CPUARM Cortex A15 & Cortex A7
CPU coresHexa Core
CPU snelheid1.7 GHz
Grafische processorARM Mali-T624
Werkgeheugen2 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie20.7 megapixel
Camera's achterop1
Front-cameraresolutie2 megapixel
AutofocusJa
Diafragma3,1
FlitserJa
FlitstypeXenon
Optische zoomJa
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie1920 x 1080 (Full-HD)
Frames per seconde60 fps
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
FM-radioJa
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
VervangbaarJa
Capaciteit2430 mAh
TypeLithium-Ion
Spreektijd14 uur
ConnectorMicro-USB
Formaat
Lengte137.5 mm
Breedte70.8 mm
Dikte16.6 mm
Gewicht200 gram
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 4.4
UserinterfaceTouchWiz
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
4G (lte)Ja
Frequentiebereik800, 850, 900, 1800, 2100, 2600 MHz
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n
5GHz ondersteuningJa
NFCJa
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
Features
Interne opslag8 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugentot 64 GB
Type simkaartMicro sim
Trilfunctietrue
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
Proximity sensorJa
KompasJa
Productkenmerken
ProductcodeSM-C115
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
