Samsung Galaxy Nexus

Samsung Galaxy Nexus specs

Scherm
Schermgrootte4.65 inch
Resolutie720x1280
SchermtypeSuper Amoled
Pixeldichtheid316 ppi
Aantal kleuren16 M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
ToetsenbordtypeTouchscreen
Processor
ChipsetTexas Instruments OMAP 4460
CPUARM Cortex A9
CPU coresDual Core
CPU snelheid1.2 GHz
Grafische processorPowerVR SGX540
Werkgeheugen1 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie5 megapixel
Camera's achterop1
Front-cameraresolutie1.3 megapixel
AutofocusJa
FlitserJa
FlitstypeLED
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie1920 x 1080 (Full-HD)
Frames per seconde24 fps
HDMI-aansluitingJa
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
FM-radioJa
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
VervangbaarJa
Capaciteit1750 mAh
TypeLithium-Ion
Spreektijd18 uur
Stand-by tijd290 uur
ConnectorMicro-USB
Formaat
Lengte136 mm
Breedte68 mm
Dikte9 mm
Gewicht135 gram
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 4.0
Laatste OSAndroid 4.2
UserinterfaceGoogle Standard UI
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
Frequentiebereik850, 900, 1800, 1900, 2100 MHz
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n
NFCJa
BluetoothBluetooth 3.0
Features
Interne opslag32 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugengeen
Type simkaartStandaard sim
Trilfunctietrue
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
Proximity sensorJa
KompasJa
Productkenmerken
Productcodei9250
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
