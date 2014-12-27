Samsung Galaxy Note

Samsung Galaxy Note specs

Scherm
Schermgrootte5.3 inch
Resolutie1280x800
SchermtypeHD Super Amoled
Pixeldichtheid285 ppi
Aantal kleuren16M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
ToetsenbordtypeTouchscreen
Processor
CPUARM Cortex A9
CPU coresDual Core
CPU snelheid1.4 GHz
Werkgeheugen1 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie8 megapixel
Camera's achterop1
Front-cameraresolutie2 megapixel
AutofocusJa
Diafragma2,6
FlitserJa
FlitstypeLED
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie1920 x 1080 (Full-HD)
Frames per seconde30 fps
HDMI-aansluitingJa
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
FM-radioJa
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
VervangbaarJa
Capaciteit2500 mAh
TypeLithium-Ion
Spreektijd26 uur
Stand-by tijd960 uur
ConnectorMicro-USB
Formaat
Lengte147 mm
Breedte83 mm
Dikte10 mm
Gewicht178 gram
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 2.3
UserinterfaceTouchWiz
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
Frequentiebereik850, 900, 1800, 1900, 2100 MHz
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
NFCJa
BluetoothBluetooth 3.0
Features
Interne opslag32 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugentot 32 GB
Type simkaartMini sim
Trilfunctietrue
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
Proximity sensorJa
KompasJa
Productkenmerken
ProductcodeN7000
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
