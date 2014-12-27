Samsung Galaxy S5 Neo

Samsung Galaxy S5 Neo specs

Scherm
Schermgrootte5.1 inch
Resolutie1080x1920
SchermtypeSuper Amoled
Pixeldichtheid432 ppi
Aantal kleuren16 M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
ToetsenbordtypeTouchscreen
Processor
ChipsetSamsung Exynos 7 Octa 7580
CPUARM Cortex A53
CPU coresOcta Core
CPU snelheid1.6 GHz
Grafische processorARM Mali-T720
Werkgeheugen2 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie16 megapixel
Camera's achterop1
Front-cameraresolutie5 megapixel
AutofocusJa
Diafragma1,9
FlitserJa
FlitstypeLED
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie3840 x 2160 (4K)
Frames per seconde30 fps
HDMI-aansluitingJa
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
FM-radioJa
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
VervangbaarJa
Capaciteit2800 mAh
TypeLithium-Ion
Spreektijd13 uur
Stand-by tijd390 uur
ConnectorMicro-USB
Formaat
Lengte142 mm
Breedte73 mm
Dikte8 mm
Gewicht145 gram
StofdichtJa
SpatwaterdichtJa
WaterdichtJa
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 5.1
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
4G (lte)Ja
Frequentiebereik850, 900, 1800, 1900, 2100, 2600 MHz
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n
5GHz ondersteuningJa
NFCJa
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
Features
Interne opslag16 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugentot 128 GB
Type simkaartMicro sim
Trilfunctietrue
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
Proximity sensorJa
KompasJa
Productkenmerken
ProductcodeGalaxy S5 Neo
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
