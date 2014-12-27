Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 Lite specs

Scherm
Schermgrootte7.0 inch
Resolutie600x1024
Pixeldichtheid170 ppi
Aantal kleuren16M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
Processor
ChipsetMarvell PXA986
CPUARM Cortex A9
CPU coresDual Core
CPU snelheid1.2 GHz
Grafische processorVivante GC7000
Werkgeheugen1.0 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie2.0 megapixel
Camera's achterop1
AutofocusJa
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie1280 x 720 (HD)
Frames per seconde30 fps
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit3600 mAh
TypeLithium-Ion
Spreektijd8 uur
ConnectorMicro-USB
Formaat
Lengte193.0 mm
Breedte116.0 mm
Dikte10.0 mm
Gewicht310 gram
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 4.2
Laatste OSAndroid 4.2
UserinterfaceTouchWiz
Verbindingen
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
Features
Interne opslag8 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugenmicroSD tot 32 GB
Trilfunctie1
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
Productkenmerken
ProductcodeT110
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
Aangekondigd2014-01-01
Releasedatum2014-02-01
