|Scherm
|Schermgrootte
|7.0 inch
|Resolutie
|600x1024
|Pixeldichtheid
|170 ppi
|Aantal kleuren
|16M
|Multitouch
|Ja
|Touchscreentechniek
|Capacitive
|Processor
|Chipset
|Marvell PXA986
|CPU
|ARM Cortex A9
|CPU cores
|Dual Core
|CPU snelheid
|1.2 GHz
|Grafische processor
|Vivante GC7000
|Werkgeheugen
|1.0 GB
|Camera
|Cameraresolutie
|2.0 megapixel
|Camera's achterop
|1
|Autofocus
|Ja
|Digitale zoom
|Ja
|Geo tagging
|Ja
|Video
|Video-opname
|Ja
|Videoresolutie
|1280 x 720 (HD)
|Frames per seconde
|30 fps
|Audio
|Hoofdtelefoon aansluiting
|Ja
|Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)
|Ja
|Spraakcommando's
|Ja
|Accu
|Capaciteit
|3600 mAh
|Type
|Lithium-Ion
|Spreektijd
|8 uur
|Connector
|Micro-USB
|Formaat
|Lengte
|193.0 mm
|Breedte
|116.0 mm
|Dikte
|10.0 mm
|Gewicht
|310 gram
|Software
|Besturingssysteem
|Android 4.2
|Laatste OS
|Android 4.2
|Userinterface
|TouchWiz
|Verbindingen
|WiFi aanwezig
|Ja
|WiFi (wlan)
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
|Bluetooth
|Bluetooth 4.0
|Features
|Interne opslag
|8 GB
|Uitbreidbaar geheugen
|microSD tot 32 GB
|Trilfunctie
|1
|Sensoren
|GPS
|Ja
|Accelerometer
|Ja
|Productkenmerken
|Productcode
|T110
|Fabrieksgarantie
|1 jaar
|Aangekondigd
|2014-01-01
|Releasedatum
|2014-02-01