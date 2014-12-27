Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 specs

Scherm
Schermgrootte10.1 inch
Resolutie1280x1920
Pixeldichtheid224 ppi
Aantal kleuren16M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
Processor
ChipsetSamsung Exynos 7870
CPUARM Cortex A53
CPU coresOcta Core
CPU snelheid1.6 GHz
Grafische processorARM Mali-T830 MP2
Werkgeheugen2.0 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie8.0 megapixel
Camera's achterop2
Front-cameraresolutie2.0 megapixel
AutofocusJa
FlitserJa
FlitstypeLED
StabilisatieJa
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie1920 x 1080 (Full-HD)
Frames per seconde30 fps
HDMI-aansluitingJa
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit7300 mAh
TypeLithium-Ion
Spreektijd46 uur
ConnectorMicro-USB
Formaat
Lengte254.0 mm
Breedte155.0 mm
Dikte8.0 mm
Gewicht525 gram
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 6.0
Laatste OSAndroid 6.0
UserinterfaceTouchWiz
Verbindingen
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
4G (lte)Ja
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
5GHz ondersteuningJa
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
Features
Interne opslag16 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugenmicroSD tot 256 GB
Trilfunctie1
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
Productkenmerken
ProductcodeSM-T580
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
Aangekondigd2016-05-01
Releasedatum2016-05-01
