Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7.0

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7.0 specs

Scherm
Schermgrootte7.0 inch
Resolutie800x1280
Pixeldichtheid216 ppi
Aantal kleuren16M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
Processor
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 410 (8916)
CPUARM Cortex A53
CPU coresQuad Core
CPU snelheid1.3 GHz
Grafische processorAdreno 306
Werkgeheugen1.5 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie5.0 megapixel
Camera's achterop2
Front-cameraresolutie2.0 megapixel
AutofocusJa
Diafragma2,2
StabilisatieJa
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie1280 x 720 (HD)
Frames per seconde30 fps
HDMI-aansluitingJa
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit4000 mAh
TypeLithium-Ion
Spreektijd11 uur
ConnectorMicro-USB
Formaat
Lengte187.0 mm
Breedte109.0 mm
Dikte9.0 mm
Gewicht283 gram
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 5.1
Laatste OSAndroid 5.1
UserinterfaceTouchWiz
Verbindingen
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
Features
Interne opslag8 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugenmicroSD tot 256 GB
Trilfunctie1
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
Productkenmerken
ProductcodeSM-T280
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
Aangekondigd2016-03-01
Releasedatum2016-03-01
