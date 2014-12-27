Samsung Galaxy Tab A 9.7

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 9.7 specs

Scherm
Schermgrootte9.7 inch
Resolutie768x1024
Pixeldichtheid132 ppi
Aantal kleuren16M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
Processor
CPUARM Cortex A53
CPU coresQuad Core
CPU snelheid1.2 GHz
Grafische processorAdreno 306
Werkgeheugen2.0 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie5.0 megapixel
Camera's achterop2
Front-cameraresolutie2.0 megapixel
AutofocusJa
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie720 x 480
Frames per seconde30 fps
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit6000 mAh
TypeLithium-Ion
Spreektijd40 uur
ConnectorMicro-USB
Formaat
Lengte242.0 mm
Breedte167.0 mm
Dikte7.0 mm
Gewicht450 gram
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 5.0
Laatste OSAndroid 6.0
UserinterfaceTouchWiz
Verbindingen
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n
BluetoothBluetooth 4.1
Features
Interne opslag16 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugenmicroSD tot 256 GB
Trilfunctie1
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
Productkenmerken
ProductcodeT550
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
Aangekondigd2015-03-01
Releasedatum2015-05-01
