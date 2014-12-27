Android Planet
|Scherm
|Schermgrootte
|9.7 inch
|Resolutie
|768x1024
|Pixeldichtheid
|132 ppi
|Aantal kleuren
|16M
|Multitouch
|Ja
|Touchscreentechniek
|Capacitive
|Processor
|CPU
|ARM Cortex A53
|CPU cores
|Quad Core
|CPU snelheid
|1.2 GHz
|Grafische processor
|Adreno 306
|Werkgeheugen
|2.0 GB
|Camera
|Cameraresolutie
|5.0 megapixel
|Camera's achterop
|2
|Front-cameraresolutie
|2.0 megapixel
|Autofocus
|Ja
|Digitale zoom
|Ja
|Geo tagging
|Ja
|Video
|Video-opname
|Ja
|Videoresolutie
|720 x 480
|Frames per seconde
|30 fps
|Audio
|Hoofdtelefoon aansluiting
|Ja
|Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)
|Ja
|Spraakcommando's
|Ja
|Accu
|Capaciteit
|6000 mAh
|Type
|Lithium-Ion
|Spreektijd
|40 uur
|Connector
|Micro-USB
|Formaat
|Lengte
|242.0 mm
|Breedte
|167.0 mm
|Dikte
|7.0 mm
|Gewicht
|450 gram
|Software
|Besturingssysteem
|Android 5.0
|Laatste OS
|Android 6.0
|Userinterface
|TouchWiz
|Verbindingen
|WiFi aanwezig
|Ja
|WiFi (wlan)
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n
|Bluetooth
|Bluetooth 4.1
|Features
|Interne opslag
|16 GB
|Uitbreidbaar geheugen
|microSD tot 256 GB
|Trilfunctie
|1
|Sensoren
|GPS
|Ja
|Accelerometer
|Ja
|Productkenmerken
|Productcode
|T550
|Fabrieksgarantie
|1 jaar
|Aangekondigd
|2015-03-01
|Releasedatum
|2015-05-01
