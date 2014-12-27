Samsung Galaxy Tab E 9.6

Samsung Galaxy Tab E 9.6 specs

Scherm
Schermgrootte9.6 inch
Resolutie800x1280
Pixeldichtheid157 ppi
Aantal kleuren16M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
Processor
ChipsetSpreadtrum SC7731G
CPUARM Cortex A7
CPU coresQuad Core
CPU snelheid1.3 GHz
Grafische processorARM Mali-400 MP2
Werkgeheugen1.5 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie5.0 megapixel
Camera's achterop2
Front-cameraresolutie2.0 megapixel
AutofocusJa
StabilisatieJa
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie1280 x 720 (HD)
Frames per seconde30 fps
HDMI-aansluitingJa
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit5000 mAh
TypeLithium-Ion
Spreektijd12 uur
ConnectorMicro-USB
Formaat
Lengte242.0 mm
Breedte150.0 mm
Dikte8.0 mm
Gewicht490 gram
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 5.1
Laatste OSAndroid 5.1
UserinterfaceTouchWiz
Verbindingen
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
5GHz ondersteuningJa
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
Features
Interne opslag8 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugenmicroSD tot 256 GB
Trilfunctie1
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
Productkenmerken
ProductcodeSM-T561
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
Aangekondigd2015-06-01
Releasedatum2015-07-01
