Samsung Galaxy Tab S 10.5

Samsung Galaxy Tab S 10.5 specs

8,5
Scherm
Schermgrootte10.5 inch
Resolutie1536x2560
Pixeldichtheid288 ppi
Aantal kleuren16M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
Processor
ChipsetSamsung Exynos 5 Octa 5430
CPUARM Cortex A7 & Cortex A15
CPU coresOcta Core
CPU snelheid1.9 GHz
Grafische processorARM Mali-T628 MP6
Werkgeheugen3.0 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie8.0 megapixel
Camera's achterop2
Front-cameraresolutie2.1 megapixel
AutofocusJa
FlitserJa
FlitstypeLED
StabilisatieJa
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie1920 x 1080 (Full-HD)
Frames per seconde30 fps
HDMI-aansluitingJa
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit7900 mAh
TypeLithium-Ion
Spreektijd11 uur
ConnectorMicro-USB
Formaat
Lengte247.0 mm
Breedte177.0 mm
Dikte6.0 mm
Gewicht467 gram
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 4.4
Laatste OSAndroid 6.0
UserinterfaceTouchWiz
Verbindingen
Mobiel internetJa
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
5GHz ondersteuningJa
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
InfraroodJa
Features
Interne opslag16 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugenmicroSD tot 256 GB
Trilfunctie1
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
KompasJa
VingerafdrukscannerJa
Productkenmerken
ProductcodeSM-T800
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
Aangekondigd2014-06-01
Releasedatum2014-07-01
