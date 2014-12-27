Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 8.0

Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 8.0 specs

Scherm
Schermgrootte8 inch
Resolutie1536x2560
Pixeldichtheid320 ppi
Aantal kleuren16M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
Processor
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 652 (MSM8976)
CPUARM 4x Cortex-A72 & 4x Cortex-A53
CPU coresOcta Core
CPU snelheid1.8 GHz
Grafische processorAdreno 510
Werkgeheugen3 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie8 megapixel
Camera's achterop2
Front-cameraresolutie2.1 megapixel
AutofocusJa
StabilisatieJa
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie2560 x 1440 (Q-HD)
Frames per seconde30 fps
HDMI-aansluitingJa
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit4000 mAh
TypeLithium-Ion
Spreektijd27 uur
ConnectorMicro-USB
Formaat
Lengte198 mm
Breedte135 mm
Dikte5 mm
Gewicht264 gram
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 6.0
Laatste OSAndroid 6.0
UserinterfaceTouchWiz
Verbindingen
4G (lte)Ja
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
5GHz ondersteuningJa
BluetoothBluetooth 4.1
Features
Interne opslag32 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugenmicroSD tot 256 GB
Trilfunctie1
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
Proximity sensorJa
KompasJa
VingerafdrukscannerJa
Productkenmerken
ProductcodeSM-T719N
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
