Samsung Galaxy Trend 2 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Trend 2 Lite specs

Scherm
Schermgrootte4 inch
Resolutie480x800
SchermtypeTFT
Pixeldichtheid233 ppi
Aantal kleuren16 M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
ToetsenbordtypeTouchscreen
Processor
CPU coresDual Core
CPU snelheid1.2 GHz
Werkgeheugen0.5 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie3 megapixel
Camera's achterop1
AutofocusJa
FlitserJa
FlitstypeLED
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie640 x 480
Frames per seconde30 fps
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
VervangbaarJa
Capaciteit1500 mAh
TypeLithium-Ion
ConnectorMicro-USB
Formaat
Lengte121 mm
Breedte63 mm
Dikte11 mm
Gewicht123 gram
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 4.4
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
Frequentiebereik850, 900, 1800, 1900, 2100 MHz
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
Features
Interne opslag4 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugentot 32 GB
Type simkaartMicro sim
Trilfunctietrue
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
Proximity sensorJa
KompasJa
Productkenmerken
ProductcodeSM-G318H
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
Menu
Nieuws Tips Apps Reviews Spotlights Video's
Over ons Contact Adverteren