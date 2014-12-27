Samsung Nexus 10

Samsung Nexus 10 specs

Scherm
Schermgrootte10.1 inch
Resolutie1536x2560
Pixeldichtheid299 ppi
Aantal kleuren16M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
Processor
ChipsetSamsung Exynos 5 Hexa 5260
CPUARM Cortex A15
CPU coresDual Core
CPU snelheid1.7 GHz
Grafische processorARM Mali-T604 MP4
Werkgeheugen2.0 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie5.0 megapixel
Camera's achterop2
Front-cameraresolutie1.9 megapixel
AutofocusJa
FlitserJa
FlitstypeLED
StabilisatieJa
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie1920 x 1080 (Full-HD)
Frames per seconde30 fps
HDMI-aansluitingJa
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit9000 mAh
TypeLithium-Polymer
Spreektijd9 uur
Stand-by tijd500 uur
ConnectorMicro-USB
Formaat
Lengte264.0 mm
Breedte178.0 mm
Dikte9.0 mm
Gewicht603 gram
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 4.2
Laatste OSAndroid 5.1
UserinterfaceTouchWiz
Verbindingen
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
NFCJa
BluetoothBluetooth 3.0
Features
Interne opslag16 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugenGeen
Trilfunctie1
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
Proximity sensorJa
KompasJa
Productkenmerken
ProductcodeP8110
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
Aangekondigd2012-10-01
Releasedatum2012-11-01
Menu
Nieuws Tips Apps Reviews Spotlights Video's
Over ons Contact Adverteren