|Scherm
|Schermgrootte
|10.1 inch
|Resolutie
|1536x2560
|Pixeldichtheid
|299 ppi
|Aantal kleuren
|16M
|Multitouch
|Ja
|Touchscreentechniek
|Capacitive
|Processor
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 5 Hexa 5260
|CPU
|ARM Cortex A15
|CPU cores
|Dual Core
|CPU snelheid
|1.7 GHz
|Grafische processor
|ARM Mali-T604 MP4
|Werkgeheugen
|2.0 GB
|Camera
|Cameraresolutie
|5.0 megapixel
|Camera's achterop
|2
|Front-cameraresolutie
|1.9 megapixel
|Autofocus
|Ja
|Flitser
|Ja
|Flitstype
|LED
|Stabilisatie
|Ja
|Digitale zoom
|Ja
|Geo tagging
|Ja
|Gezichtherkenning
|Ja
|Video
|Video-opname
|Ja
|Videoresolutie
|1920 x 1080 (Full-HD)
|Frames per seconde
|30 fps
|HDMI-aansluiting
|Ja
|Audio
|Hoofdtelefoon aansluiting
|Ja
|Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)
|Ja
|Spraakcommando's
|Ja
|Accu
|Capaciteit
|9000 mAh
|Type
|Lithium-Polymer
|Spreektijd
|9 uur
|Stand-by tijd
|500 uur
|Connector
|Micro-USB
|Formaat
|Lengte
|264.0 mm
|Breedte
|178.0 mm
|Dikte
|9.0 mm
|Gewicht
|603 gram
|Software
|Besturingssysteem
|Android 4.2
|Laatste OS
|Android 5.1
|Userinterface
|TouchWiz
|Verbindingen
|WiFi aanwezig
|Ja
|WiFi (wlan)
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
|NFC
|Ja
|Bluetooth
|Bluetooth 3.0
|Features
|Interne opslag
|16 GB
|Uitbreidbaar geheugen
|Geen
|Trilfunctie
|1
|Sensoren
|GPS
|Ja
|Accelerometer
|Ja
|Gyroscoop
|Ja
|Proximity sensor
|Ja
|Kompas
|Ja
|Productkenmerken
|Productcode
|P8110
|Fabrieksgarantie
|1 jaar
|Aangekondigd
|2012-10-01
|Releasedatum
|2012-11-01