Android Planet
Gratis - Google Play
Download
|Scherm
|Schermgrootte
|2.55 inch
|Resolutie
|240x320
|Schermtype
|Amoled
|Pixeldichtheid
|157 ppi
|Aantal kleuren
|16 M
|Multitouch
|Ja
|Touchscreentechniek
|Capacitive
|Toetsenbordtype
|Touchscreen
|Processor
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon S1 (MSM7227A)
|CPU
|Scorpion
|CPU cores
|Single Core
|CPU snelheid
|0.6 GHz
|Grafische processor
|Adreno 200
|Camera
|Cameraresolutie
|5 megapixel
|Camera's achterop
|1
|Autofocus
|Ja
|Flitser
|Ja
|Flitstype
|LED
|Digitale zoom
|Ja
|Geo tagging
|Ja
|Video
|Video-opname
|Ja
|Videoresolutie
|480 x 320
|Frames per seconde
|30 fps
|Audio
|Hoofdtelefoon aansluiting
|Ja
|Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)
|Ja
|FM-radio
|Ja
|Spraakcommando's
|Ja
|Accu
|Vervangbaar
|Ja
|Capaciteit
|930 mAh
|Type
|Lithium-Polymer
|Spreektijd
|30 uur
|Stand-by tijd
|360 uur
|Connector
|Micro-USB
|Formaat
|Lengte
|90 mm
|Breedte
|52 mm
|Dikte
|17 mm
|Gewicht
|120 gram
|Software
|Laatste OS
|Android 2.1
|Userinterface
|TouchWiz
|Verbindingen
|2G (edge, gprs)
|Ja
|3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)
|Ja
|Frequentiebereik
|850, 900, 1800, 1900, 2100 MHz
|WiFi aanwezig
|Ja
|WiFi (wlan)
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g
|Bluetooth
|Bluetooth 2.1
|Features
|Interne opslag
|0,128 GB
|Uitbreidbaar geheugen
|tot 16 GB
|Type simkaart
|Mini sim
|Trilfunctie
|true
|Sensoren
|GPS
|Ja
|Accelerometer
|Ja
|Proximity sensor
|Ja
|Kompas
|Ja
|Productkenmerken
|Productcode
|Xperia X10 mini pro
|Fabrieksgarantie
|1 jaar