Scherm
Schermgrootte2.55 inch
Resolutie240x320
SchermtypeAmoled
Pixeldichtheid157 ppi
Aantal kleuren16 M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
ToetsenbordtypeTouchscreen
Processor
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon S1 (MSM7227A)
CPUScorpion
CPU coresSingle Core
CPU snelheid0.6 GHz
Grafische processorAdreno 200
Camera
Cameraresolutie5 megapixel
Camera's achterop1
AutofocusJa
FlitserJa
FlitstypeLED
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie480 x 320
Frames per seconde30 fps
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
FM-radioJa
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
VervangbaarJa
Capaciteit930 mAh
TypeLithium-Polymer
Spreektijd30 uur
Stand-by tijd360 uur
ConnectorMicro-USB
Formaat
Lengte90 mm
Breedte52 mm
Dikte17 mm
Gewicht120 gram
Software
Laatste OSAndroid 2.1
UserinterfaceTouchWiz
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
Frequentiebereik850, 900, 1800, 1900, 2100 MHz
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g
BluetoothBluetooth 2.1
Features
Interne opslag0,128 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugentot 16 GB
Type simkaartMini sim
Trilfunctietrue
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
Proximity sensorJa
KompasJa
Productkenmerken
ProductcodeXperia X10 mini pro
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
