Sony Xperia C3

Sony Xperia C3 specs

Scherm
Schermgrootte5.5 inch
Resolutie720x1280
SchermtypeTFT
Pixeldichtheid267 ppi
Aantal kleuren16 M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
ToetsenbordtypeTouchscreen
Processor
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 400 (8226)
CPUARM Cortex A7
CPU coresQuad Core
CPU snelheid1.2 GHz
Grafische processorAdreno 305
Werkgeheugen1 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie8 megapixel
Camera's achterop1
Front-cameraresolutie5 megapixel
AutofocusJa
FlitserJa
FlitstypeLED
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie1920 x 1080 (Full-HD)
Frames per seconde30 fps
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
FM-radioJa
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit2500 mAh
TypeLithium-Ion
Spreektijd11 uur
Stand-by tijd1040 uur
ConnectorMicro-USB
Formaat
Lengte156 mm
Breedte79 mm
Dikte8 mm
Gewicht150 gram
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 4.4
Laatste OSAndroid 5.1
UserinterfaceTimescape
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
4G (lte)Ja
Frequentiebereik850, 900, 1800, 1900, 2100, 2600 MHz
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
NFCJa
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
Features
Interne opslag8 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugentot 32 GB
Type simkaartMicro sim
Trilfunctietrue
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
Proximity sensorJa
KompasJa
Productkenmerken
ProductcodeD2533
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
