Sony Xperia M

Sony Xperia M specs

Scherm
Schermgrootte4 inch
Resolutie480x854
SchermtypeTFT
Pixeldichtheid245 ppi
Aantal kleuren16 M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
ToetsenbordtypeTouchscreen
Processor
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon S4 Plus (MSM8227)
CPUKrait 300
CPU coresDual Core
CPU snelheid1 GHz
Grafische processorAdreno 305
Werkgeheugen1 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie5 megapixel
Camera's achterop1
Front-cameraresolutie0.3 megapixel
AutofocusJa
Diafragma2
FlitserJa
FlitstypeLED
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie1280 x 720 (HD)
Frames per seconde30 fps
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
FM-radioJa
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
VervangbaarJa
Capaciteit1750 mAh
TypeLithium-Ion
Spreektijd10,3 uur
Stand-by tijd498 uur
ConnectorMicro-USB
Formaat
Lengte124 mm
Breedte62 mm
Dikte9 mm
Gewicht124 gram
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 4.1
Laatste OSAndroid 4.3
UserinterfaceTimescape
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
Frequentiebereik800, 850, 900, 1800, 1900, 2100 MHz
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
Features
Interne opslag4 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugentot 32 GB
Type simkaartMicro sim
Trilfunctietrue
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
Proximity sensorJa
KompasJa
Productkenmerken
ProductcodeXperia M
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
