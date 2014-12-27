Sony Xperia M5

Sony Xperia M5 specs

Scherm
Schermgrootte5 inch
Resolutie1080x1920
SchermtypeIPS LCD
Pixeldichtheid441 ppi
Aantal kleuren16 M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
ToetsenbordtypeTouchscreen
Processor
ChipsetMediaTek MT6795
CPUARM Cortex A53
CPU coresOcta Core
CPU snelheid2 GHz
Werkgeheugen3 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie21.5 megapixel
Camera's achterop1
Front-cameraresolutie13 megapixel
AutofocusJa
Diafragma2,2
FlitserJa
FlitstypeLED
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie3840 x 2160 (4K)
Frames per seconde30 fps
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit2600 mAh
TypeLithium-Ion
Spreektijd12 uur
Stand-by tijd720 uur
ConnectorMicro-USB
Formaat
Lengte145 mm
Breedte72 mm
Dikte8 mm
Gewicht187 gram
StofdichtJa
SpatwaterdichtJa
WaterdichtJa
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 5.0
UserinterfaceTimescape
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
4G (lte)Ja
Frequentiebereik850, 900, 1800, 1900, 2100, 2600 MHz
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
NFCJa
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
Features
Interne opslag16 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugentot 128 GB
Type simkaartNano sim
Trilfunctietrue
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
Proximity sensorJa
KompasJa
Productkenmerken
ProductcodeXperia M5
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
Scherm
Schermgrootte5 inch
Resolutie1080x1920
SchermtypeIPS LCD
Pixeldichtheid441 ppi
Aantal kleuren16 M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
ToetsenbordtypeTouchscreen
Processor
ChipsetMediaTek MT6795
CPUARM Cortex A53
CPU coresOcta Core
CPU snelheid2 GHz
Werkgeheugen3 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie21.5 megapixel
Camera's achterop1
Front-cameraresolutie13 megapixel
AutofocusJa
Diafragma2,2
FlitserJa
FlitstypeLED
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie3840 x 2160 (4K)
Frames per seconde30 fps
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit2600 mAh
TypeLithium-Ion
Spreektijd12 uur
Stand-by tijd720 uur
ConnectorMicro-USB
Formaat
Lengte145 mm
Breedte72 mm
Dikte8 mm
Gewicht187 gram
StofdichtJa
SpatwaterdichtJa
WaterdichtJa
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 5.0
UserinterfaceTimescape
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
4G (lte)Ja
Frequentiebereik850, 900, 1800, 1900, 2100, 2600 MHz
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
NFCJa
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
Features
Interne opslag16 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugentot 128 GB
Type simkaartNano sim
Dual simJa
Trilfunctietrue
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
Proximity sensorJa
KompasJa
Productkenmerken
ProductcodeXperia M5
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
Menu
Nieuws Tips Apps Reviews Spotlights Adventskalender
Over ons Contact Adverteren