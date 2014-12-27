Sony Xperia Tablet Z

Sony Xperia Tablet Z specs

Scherm
Schermgrootte10.1 inch
Resolutie1280x1920
Pixeldichtheid224 ppi
Aantal kleuren16M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
Processor
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon S4 Pro (APQ8064)
CPUKrait 400
CPU coresQuad Core
CPU snelheid1.5 GHz
Grafische processorAdreno 320
Werkgeheugen2.0 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie8.1 megapixel
Camera's achterop2
Front-cameraresolutie2.2 megapixel
AutofocusJa
StabilisatieJa
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie1920 x 1080 (Full-HD)
Frames per seconde30 fps
HDMI-aansluitingJa
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
FM-radioJa
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit6000 mAh
TypeLithium-Polymer
Spreektijd10 uur
Stand-by tijd1270 uur
ConnectorMicro-USB
Formaat
Lengte266.0 mm
Breedte172.0 mm
Dikte7.0 mm
Gewicht495 gram
StofdichtJa
SpatwaterdichtJa
WaterdichtJa
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 4.1
Laatste OSAndroid 5.1
UserinterfaceTimescape
Verbindingen
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n
5GHz ondersteuningJa
NFCJa
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
InfraroodJa
Features
Interne opslag16 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugenmicroSD tot 64 GB
Trilfunctie1
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
KompasJa
Productkenmerken
ProductcodeSGP321
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
Aangekondigd2013-02-01
Releasedatum2013-05-01
