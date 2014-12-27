Sony Xperia V

Sony Xperia V specs

Scherm
Schermgrootte4.3 inch
Resolutie720x1280
SchermtypeTFT
Pixeldichtheid342 ppi
Aantal kleuren16M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
ToetsenbordtypeTouchscreen
Processor
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon S4 Plus (MSM8960)
CPUARM 4x Cortex-A72 & 4x Cortex-A53
CPU coresDual Core
CPU snelheid1.5 GHz
Grafische processorAdreno 225
Werkgeheugen1 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie13 megapixel
Camera's achterop1
Front-cameraresolutie0.5 megapixel
AutofocusJa
FlitserJa
FlitstypeLED
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie1920 x 1080 (Full-HD)
Frames per seconde30 fps
HDMI-aansluitingJa
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
FM-radioJa
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
VervangbaarJa
Capaciteit1750 mAh
TypeLithium-Ion
Spreektijd7 uur
Stand-by tijd300 uur
ConnectorMicro-USB
Formaat
Lengte129 mm
Breedte65 mm
Dikte11 mm
Gewicht120 gram
StofdichtJa
WaterdichtJa
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 4.0
Laatste OSAndroid 4.3
UserinterfaceTimescape
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
4G (lte)Ja
Frequentiebereik850, 900, 1800, 1900, 2100, 2600 MHz
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n
5GHz ondersteuningJa
NFCJa
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
Features
Interne opslag8 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugentot 32 GB
Type simkaartMicro sim
Trilfunctietrue
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
Proximity sensorJa
KompasJa
Productkenmerken
ProductcodeLT25i
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
