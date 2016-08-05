Sony Xperia X Performance

Sony Xperia X Performance specs

Scherm
Schermgrootte5 inch
Resolutie1080x1920
SchermtypeIPS LCD
Pixeldichtheid441 ppi
Aantal kleuren16M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
ToetsenbordtypeTouchscreen
Processor
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 820 (MSN8996)
CPUKryo
CPU coresQuad Core
CPU snelheid2.1 GHz
Grafische processorAdreno 530
Werkgeheugen3 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie23 megapixel
Camera's achterop1
Front-cameraresolutie13 megapixel
AutofocusJa
Diafragma2
FlitserJa
FlitstypeLED
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie1920 x 1080 (Full-HD)
Frames per seconde30 fps
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit2700 mAh
TypeLithium-Ion
ConnectorMicro-USB
Formaat
Lengte144 mm
Breedte70 mm
Dikte9 mm
Gewicht164 gram
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 6.0
UserinterfaceTimescape
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
4G (lte)Ja
Frequentiebereik850, 900, 1800, 1900, 2100, 2600 MHz
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
NFCJa
BluetoothBluetooth 4.2
Features
Interne opslag32 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugentot 256 GB
Type simkaartNano sim
Dual simJa
Trilfunctietrue
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
Proximity sensorJa
KompasJa
VingerafdrukscannerJa
BarometerJa
Productkenmerken
ProductcodeF8132
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
