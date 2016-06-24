Sony Xperia X

Sony Xperia X specs

6,5
Scherm
Schermgrootte5 inch
Resolutie1080x1920
SchermtypeIPS LCD
Pixeldichtheid441 ppi
Aantal kleuren16 M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
ToetsenbordtypeTouchscreen
Processor
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 650 (8956)
CPUARM Cortex A72 & Cortex A53
CPU coresHexa Core
CPU snelheid1.8 GHz
Grafische processorAdreno 510
Werkgeheugen3 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie23 megapixel
Camera's achterop1
Front-cameraresolutie13 megapixel
AutofocusJa
Diafragma2
FlitserJa
FlitstypeLED
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie1920 x 1080 (Full-HD)
Frames per seconde30 fps
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
FM-radioJa
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit2620 mAh
TypeLithium-Ion
ConnectorMicro-USB
Formaat
Lengte142 mm
Breedte69 mm
Dikte8 mm
Gewicht153 gram
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 6.0
UserinterfaceTimescape
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
4G (lte)Ja
4G+ (lte advanced)Ja
Frequentiebereik800, 850, 900, 1800, 1900, 2100, 2600 MHz
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
5GHz ondersteuningJa
NFCJa
BluetoothBluetooth 4.2
Features
Interne opslag32 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugentot 128 GB
Type simkaartNano sim
Dual simJa
Trilfunctietrue
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
Proximity sensorJa
KompasJa
Productkenmerken
ProductcodeXperia X
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
