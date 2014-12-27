Sony Xperia Z Ultra

Sony Xperia Z Ultra specs

Scherm
Schermgrootte6.4 inch
Resolutie1080x1920
SchermtypeTFT
Pixeldichtheid342 ppi
Aantal kleuren16M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
ToetsenbordtypeTouchscreen
Processor
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 800 (8974)
CPUKrait 400
CPU coresQuad Core
CPU snelheid2.2 GHz
Grafische processorAdreno 330
Werkgeheugen2 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie8 megapixel
Camera's achterop1
Front-cameraresolutie2.2 megapixel
AutofocusJa
Diafragma2
FlitstypeNo Flash
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie1920 x 1080 (Full-HD)
Frames per seconde30 fps
HDMI-aansluitingJa
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
FM-radioJa
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit3050 mAh
TypeLithium-Ion
Spreektijd14 uur
Stand-by tijd790 uur
ConnectorMicro-USB
Formaat
Lengte179 mm
Breedte92 mm
Dikte7 mm
Gewicht212 gram
StofdichtJa
WaterdichtJa
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 4.2
Laatste OSAndroid 5.1
UserinterfaceTimescape
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
4G (lte)Ja
Frequentiebereik800, 850, 900, 1700, 1800, 1900, 2100, 2600 MHz
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n
5GHz ondersteuningJa
NFCJa
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
Features
Interne opslag16 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugentot 64 GB
Type simkaartMicro sim
Trilfunctietrue
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
Proximity sensorJa
KompasJa
Productkenmerken
ProductcodeC6833
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
