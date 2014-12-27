Sony Xperia Z

Sony Xperia Z specs

Scherm
Schermgrootte5 inch
Resolutie1080x1920
SchermtypeTFT
Pixeldichtheid441 ppi
Aantal kleuren16M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
ToetsenbordtypeTouchscreen
Processor
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon S4 Pro (APQ8064)
CPUKrait 200
CPU coresQuad Core
CPU snelheid1.5 GHz
Grafische processorAdreno 320
Werkgeheugen2 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie13.1 megapixel
Camera's achterop1
Front-cameraresolutie2.2 megapixel
AutofocusJa
Diafragma2,2
FlitserJa
FlitstypeLED
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie1920 x 1080 (Full-HD)
Frames per seconde30 fps
HDMI-aansluitingJa
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
FM-radioJa
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit2330 mAh
TypeLithium-Ion
Spreektijd11 uur
Stand-by tijd550 uur
ConnectorMicro-USB
Formaat
Lengte139 mm
Breedte71 mm
Dikte8 mm
Gewicht146 gram
StofdichtJa
WaterdichtJa
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 4.1
Laatste OSAndroid 5.1
UserinterfaceTimescape
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
4G (lte)Ja
Frequentiebereik800, 850, 900, 1800, 2100, 2600 MHz
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n
5GHz ondersteuningJa
NFCJa
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
Features
Interne opslag16 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugentot 32 GB
Type simkaartMicro sim
Trilfunctietrue
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
Proximity sensorJa
KompasJa
Productkenmerken
ProductcodeC6603
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
