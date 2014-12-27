Wiko Highway

Wiko Highway specs

Scherm
Schermgrootte5 inch
Resolutie1080x1920
SchermtypeIPS LCD
Pixeldichtheid441 ppi
Aantal kleuren16M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
ToetsenbordtypeTouchscreen
Processor
ChipsetMediaTek MT6592
CPUARM Cortex A7
CPU coresOcta Core
CPU snelheid2 GHz
Grafische processorARM Mali-450 MP4
Werkgeheugen2 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie16 megapixel
Camera's achterop1
Front-cameraresolutie8 megapixel
AutofocusJa
FlitserJa
FlitstypeLED
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie1920 x 1080 (Full-HD)
Frames per seconde28 fps
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
FM-radioJa
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit2350 mAh
TypeLithium-Ion
Spreektijd16 uur
Stand-by tijd253 uur
ConnectorMicro-USB
Formaat
Lengte144 mm
Breedte70 mm
Dikte7.7 mm
Gewicht154 gram
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 4.4
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
Frequentiebereik850, 900, 1800, 1900, 2100 MHz
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
Features
Interne opslag16 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugengeen
Type simkaartMicro sim
Dual simJa
Trilfunctietrue
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
Proximity sensorJa
KompasJa
Productkenmerken
ProductcodeHighway
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
Scherm
Schermgrootte5 inch
Resolutie1080x1920
SchermtypeIPS LCD
Pixeldichtheid441 ppi
Aantal kleuren16M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
ToetsenbordtypeTouchscreen
Processor
ChipsetMediaTek MT6592
CPUARM Cortex A7
CPU coresOcta Core
CPU snelheid2 GHz
Grafische processorARM Mali-450 MP4
Werkgeheugen2 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie16 megapixel
Camera's achterop1
Front-cameraresolutie8 megapixel
AutofocusJa
FlitserJa
FlitstypeLED
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie1920 x 1080 (Full-HD)
Frames per seconde28 fps
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
FM-radioJa
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit2350 mAh
TypeLithium-Ion
Spreektijd16 uur
Stand-by tijd253 uur
ConnectorMicro-USB
Formaat
Lengte144 mm
Breedte70 mm
Dikte7.7 mm
Gewicht143 gram
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 4.4
Laatste OSAndroid 4.4
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
Frequentiebereik850, 900, 1800, 1900, 2100 MHz
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
Features
Interne opslag16 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugengeen
Type simkaartMicro sim
Dual simJa
Trilfunctietrue
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
Proximity sensorJa
KompasJa
Productkenmerken
ProductcodeHighway
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
Menu
Nieuws Tips Apps Reviews Spotlights Video's
Over ons Contact Adverteren